Air Force museum will close one day for Wright-Patterson emergency training

Feb. 13 closure is for one day only

Jan 23, 2024
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be closed Feb. 13 for emergency response training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Emergency response agencies from Wright-Patterson and nearby communities will participate in this training exercise. The museum cautioned that those traveling nearby that day may hear alert sirens, see emergency vehicles, temporarily blocked roadways or travel delays.

“Conducting annual emergency management response training is extremely important for all organizations, particularly those that welcome the public on a regular basis such as the museum,” museum Director David Tillotson III said in a statement. “We understand that the temporary closure may be an inconvenience for some visitors, but this is a necessary step to ensure that we continue to be prepared should an urgent situation arise.”

The museum will reopen at 9 a.m. Feb. 14.

The world’s largest military aviation museum, the museum is typically closed just three days each year — Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Otherwise, the museum is open 9 a.m to 5 p.m. every day.

The museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space.

The entrance to the museum is on Springfield Street at Wright-Patterson gate 28B in Riverside.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

