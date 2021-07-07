Air Force Thunderbirds set to arrive in Dayton Thursday

The museum asks visitors to bring only one item per person to be autographed.

Thunderbird team members attending the autograph session include #3 Maj. Zane Taylor, right wing pilot; #6 Maj. Kyle Oliver, opposing solo pilot and 2005 Beavercreek High School graduate; #10 Capt. Katie Moorkamp, executive officer; and three enlisted team members.

More information about the air show is available at www.daytonairshow.com.

Visitors also can stop by the museum’s booth at the air show on Saturday to learn more about the museum.