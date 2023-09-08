Amazon opens another Dayton-area facility that will employ hundreds of workers

Amazon this week opened a new state-of-the-art delivery station in Dayton that will employ about 300 workers.

This comes just a couple weeks after the giant online retailer launched a new fulfillment center in Union on Union Airpark Boulevard that eventually will have about 2,000 workers on the payroll.

The new 141,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 3134 Lightner Road, just north of the Dayton International Airport.

Delivery stations are the “last mile” part of the company’s ordering process and they are supposed to help speed up the amount of time it takes to get products and packages to customers.

“We are excited to make these investments that will help ensure we can reliably and efficiently deliver to our growing number of customers in Dayton,” Kris Johnson, Amazon Dayton site lead, said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to being a good community partner and we will continue to engage with the city and community members as we continue our growth across Ohio.”

Amazon packages are shipped to delivery stations from “neighboring” fulfillment and sortation centers, the company said.

The packages are loaded into vans and other vehicles and delivered to customers.

“Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex,” the company said.

Ohio is now home to 17 Amazon delivery stations and 16 fulfillment and sortation centers.

The fulfillment center Amazon opened in Union is massive: It has 2.8 million square feet of space.

The center started processing and sending out customer orders for delivery at the end of last month.

Between these two new facilities, Amazon is expected to be one of Montgomery County’s largest private employers. Amazon also opened a delivery warehouse in Kettering several years ago.