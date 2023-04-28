April business news in Dayton: New tenants at Fairfield Commons, Oddbody’s Music Room closing and more

“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Leanne Rubosky, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Divine Essence Emporium, Temps & Fades, and Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet.”

Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet offers Japanese style dishes featuring raw and pure fresh seafood, according to a press release from The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The restaurant will also offer an all-you-can-eat Sushi Bar and Hibachi Grill bowls.

Court orders eviction of live music venue, causing business closing

A popular live music venue in Riverside has shutdown due to a court order.

Oddbody’s Music Room and its owner, Blue Nile Entertainment LLC, are both named as defendants in a case filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court.

They are ordered “to vacant the premises” at 5418 Burkhardt Road by 8 a.m. April 27, according to a court filing signed by Judge William C. Cox and obtained by Dayton Daily News Friday afternoon.

New rooftop restaurant, bar to open in downtown Dayton

The Foundry, a new rooftop restaurant and bar serving chef-driven, gastropub cuisine from a wood fire oven, is opening soon atop the AC Hotel in downtown Dayton, according to a press release from the restaurant.

“Sporting a ‘fine enough’ mentality, The Foundry is the kind of place where diners can come as they are and dine as they like,” the release said. “It will be the comfortable, go-to spot to impress guests or gather for a night out with family and friends.”

The restaurant sits on the seventh floor of the hotel at 124 Madison St. and has views overlooking Day Air Ballpark.

Police raid 4 smoke shops, cite illegal THC products; attorney says no law broken

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

A law enforcement task force raided four local smoke shops earlier this month after an investigation that police say discovered they were selling products that illegally contain hashish and THC.

Attorneys and managers for the stores questioned whether the raid was handled properly.

Many local smoke shops and convenience stores sell vape cartridges and candies that contain a substance called delta-8 that can produce a marijuana-like high, but police allege stores in Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and Washington Twp. were selling items that contain illegal THC and marijuana.

Business owner Harold Rieck remembered for leadership, public service

Dayton businessman Harold Robert Rieck Jr., 96, of Dayton, died Monday, according to his obituary.

A gathering of family and friends is set for 4 to 8 p.m. April 19 at Carillon Park Kettering Family Education Center, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, with a celebration of life scheduled for 6 p.m.

Rieck Services, the family’s mechanical contracting company, celebrated 125 years in business in 2017.

Courtyard by Marriott near UD Arena sells for $11.4 million

The Courtyard by Marriott real estate on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard by the University of Dayton Arena sold Friday to a new owner for $7.4 million, new real estate records show.

Grantor (or seller) NF V Dayton, a Delaware limited liability company, sold the property at 2006 S. Edwin C. Moses to Midwest Hotels LLC.

The total payment was $11.45 million, with $7.4 million going toward purchase of the real property, Montgomery County records show.

Kings Island implements chaperone policy due to ‘unruly’ behavior

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

WARREN COUNTY — Kings Island is implementing a chaperone policy following an uptick in “unruly and inappropriate behavior,” the park said in a press release.

Under this new policy, all guests ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21 years old. If they don’t have a chaperone they will not be able to enter the park after 4 p.m. If they are already inside, they will need a chaperone to be allowed to stay in the park for the evening.

According to the park, the chaperone must show a valid government-issued photo ID at the park entry. The rule also allows one chaperone per 10 guests. Children and teens who are caught not following the rule could be asked to leave the park. The rule applies to all Kings Island ticket and season pass holders, the park said.

Longtime friends open bakery in West Milton

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Longtime friends Carrie Reed and Megan Eddings are opening HomeTowne Bakes By The Mad Baker Friday, March 31 in their hometown of West Milton.

The bakery is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until they run out) on Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 16 N. Miami St.

The owners told Dayton.com customers can expect cupcakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, scones, muffins, doughnuts, buckeyes, brownies, sweet or savory kolaches, coffee and hot tea. Eddings explained kolaches are Czech pastries that they discovered in Texas. The sweet ones are similar to a Danish with filling and the savory ones are similar to a pig in a blanket.

She also said there are plans to add to their menu to include cheesecakes, fresh bread, macarons and more. If you’re not sure what to get, their specialties include buckeyes and cinnamon rolls.

GM/DMAX expansion in Brookville may siphon jobs from Moraine, Port Authority executive says

An expansion of the General Motors’ DMAX operation in Brookville may take jobs from Moraine, where DMAX has been located since the late 1990s, a Dayton-Montgomery County Port Authority official said Monday.

“I would anticipate that the majority of labor would move from Moraine up to this site if they complete it, but it has not been determined what will happen at this site,” said Joseph Geraghty, executive director of the Port Authority, referring to the DMAX Brookville plant. “They may still run production there. It’s still open, from what they have communicated to us.”

The project, if it happens, would involve 716 jobs new to Brookville, according to Port Authority documents.

Indoor shooting range and firearms retailer Midwest Shooting Center opens in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, customers and shooting sports enthusiasts were lined up around the corner of Midwest Shooting Center for the company’s grand opening.

The highly anticipated indoor shooting range and firearm retail store opened to the public after a nearly year-long renovation of the old Lofino’s Market in the Beaver Valley Shopping Center on Seajay Drive.

James Mullins of Fairborn was among those who waited in line.

“We like to support local businesses, and all the businesses in the area,” Mullins said.

New owner buys Newmark Drive corporate headquarters for $6.2 million

A longtime corporate headquarters building on Newmark Drive has a new owner.

But the corporation in question, Miami Twp. design and engineering firm LJB Inc., is not going anywhere, LJB Chief Executive Rod Sommer said Monday.

Sommer said LJB sold its property at 2500 Newmark Drive in a 20-year sale-leaseback deal. In such arrangements, a property owner agrees to sell a property to a buyer, and lease the property back from the buyer.

