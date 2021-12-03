Arts Alliance envisions $50 million campus at former Wright airplane factory site

The local committee, sometimes called “PDAC,” annually seeks ideas and projects worthy of lobbying for government funding.

Such a list is helpful when Dayton-area advocates approach legislators with a unified set of priorities, advocates have said.

The arts campus would be found in Dayton, in a U.S. Census tract “representing communities most negatively impacted by the current pandemic, and is an economic, resource and health care disadvantaged region,” the alliance notes in its PDAC application.

“The campus helps DPAA accomplish its vision ‘to transform lives through the power of music and dance,’ and also helps the DPAA better serve the entire Dayton region,” the application says. “Placement of the campus on the western side of Dayton would bring a permanent educational, economic development, and health catalyst to a disadvantaged region.”

The application cites other possible funding sources for the project, including city of Dayton and Montgomery County ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Other PDAC applications can be found here.