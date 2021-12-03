dayton logo
X

Arts Alliance envisions $50 million campus at former Wright airplane factory site

Wilbur and Orville Wright opened the first airplane factory in the country in 1911 inside part of this building along Abbey Avenue in Dayton. The two buildings were duplicated and expanded for auto parts construction that ended with Delphi in 2008. Redevelopment of the historic buildings and surrounding 54 acres have progressed little since the site was cleared of other Delphi buildings in 2014. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Caption
Wilbur and Orville Wright opened the first airplane factory in the country in 1911 inside part of this building along Abbey Avenue in Dayton. The two buildings were duplicated and expanded for auto parts construction that ended with Delphi in 2008. Redevelopment of the historic buildings and surrounding 54 acres have progressed little since the site was cleared of other Delphi buildings in 2014. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

Local News
By Thomas Gnau
2 hours ago

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance envisions building an arts campus at a historic airplane factory in West Dayton, if public funds can be secured for the project.

The project, whose total value is put at $49.6 million, does not yet have matching funds raised or committed, according to a public application to the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee.

ExploreDayton Air Show seeks $600,000 for new parking lot

“The DPAA is seeking public funds to construct a new Dayton Performing Arts Campus at the Wright factory site off of Third Street in western Dayton,” the alliance says in its application.

Patrick Nugent, the arts alliance’s chief executive, said work has just started.

“We have a long way to go,” Nugent said Friday. “Pulling together public funding for the bricks-and-mortar part of this will be a serious challenge.”

The local committee, sometimes called “PDAC,” annually seeks ideas and projects worthy of lobbying for government funding.

Such a list is helpful when Dayton-area advocates approach legislators with a unified set of priorities, advocates have said.

The arts campus would be found in Dayton, in a U.S. Census tract “representing communities most negatively impacted by the current pandemic, and is an economic, resource and health care disadvantaged region,” the alliance notes in its PDAC application.

“The campus helps DPAA accomplish its vision ‘to transform lives through the power of music and dance,’ and also helps the DPAA better serve the entire Dayton region,” the application says. “Placement of the campus on the western side of Dayton would bring a permanent educational, economic development, and health catalyst to a disadvantaged region.”

The application cites other possible funding sources for the project, including city of Dayton and Montgomery County ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

Other PDAC applications can be found here.

In Other News
1
Fake prescription drugs containing deadly substances reported in Ohio
2
Dayton holiday guide: Two dozen events, concerts to know about
3
Fuse Fest takes over the Oregon this weekend
4
Vax-2-School scholarships: Final $10K winners to be named today, 5...
5
Health officials ‘watching closely’ for omicron variant in Ohio

About the Author

ajc.com

Thomas Gnau
Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top