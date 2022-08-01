Auditor recognizes Dorothy Lane Market for accurate pricing

Both of Dorothy Lane Market’s stores in Montgomery County were honored recently for their dedication to accurate pricing.
County Auditor Karl Keith presented the managers of the stores in Oakwood and Washington Twp. with certificates of achievement for their perfect 100% scores on his office’s 2021 scanning accuracy test, according to a release issued Monday evening.
Weights and measures inspectors each year randomly scan between 25 and 200 items on the shelves. For the retailer to achieve a perfect score, each of those items much match the posted price.
“For large grocery stores with thousands of items with different prices and rotating sales, it is incredible to see such consistent accuracy in pricing,” said Keith. “This dedication to fair pricing goes a long way to creating repeat customers.”
Keith’s team visited nearly 350 retailers in 2021, where they price-checked nearly 18,000 products. Only eight of those retailers failed an inspection, marking a failure rate of just 2% last year.
In all 300 retailers earned perfect scores in 2021, the release stated.
