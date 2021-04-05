Auto dealer buys theater property near Dayton Mall for $2.1 million

Questions about the purchase were also sent to township government offices and the Montgomery County auditors office.

In December, a developer bought a former Danbarry Theater property in Huber Heights. Montgomery County auditor records showed the property sold on Dec. 20, 2020 for $850,000.

In October last year, Huber Heights planning commission received plans for a major renovation at the site, “that would allow for the razing of the existing building and placing 13 new storage buildings with leasable space,” according to a city staff report, the Dayton Daily News reported in January.

The applicant submitted plans for a main prefab metal building, according to a city staff report.