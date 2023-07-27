X

Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

42 minutes ago

When we do Best of Dayton each year to learn about audience favorites, there’s one category we’re asked about more than any other: Best Pizza.

To go along with some annual favorites, we have a new finalist that entered the mix this year in Beavercreek Pizza Dive.

Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, Aug. 11, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Pizza:

⋅ Beavercreek Pizza Dive

⋅ Flying Pizza

⋅ Joe’s Pizzeria

⋅ Marion’s Piazza

⋅ Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

⋅ Pizza Bandit

Want to check out even more pizza options? Here are 17 pizza restaurants you should know in the Dayton region.

