Bicycling event, surrounded by doughnuts, remains a tour de force

The tour’s bicycle riders and families again will be treated to an evening before the Saturday events, featuring a mass start on Troy’s Public Square with music and other activities at the Troy Main Street Aug. 27 Donut Jam in downtown.

The Tour de Donut was first held in Darke County before being moved to Troy in 2017.

Caption The Tour de Donut is rolling back into Troy this weekend after being sidelined in summer 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Contributed

The tour is a bicycle event during which participants eat doughnuts as they ride their bicycles along one of several courses. During the timed bicycle event, riders visit doughnut stops along the way. For each doughnut the rider can eat, time is deducted from their ride total.

The race features four distances from the Donut Hole, a 10-mile ride on the local bike path for beginners or young riders not comfortable riding on the road to the Double D Challenge over area roads and featuring three doughnut stops.

Lower registration numbers than in the past have been seen so far, but registrations are steady and organizers are optimistic about welcoming 1,800 to 2,000 riders and families/friends to the community, said Leiann Stewart, executive director, Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau.

“Historically, the Tour de Donut has brought in riders from 30 states and Canada, so this event brings in a large audience from a wide area to enjoy what we have to offer,” Stewart said. “We have tried to create more visibility for Troy and Miami County by providing the riders and their families with a wonderful experience and fun things to do while here so they have something to talk about when they go home, a place to share with their friends, a place they want to come back to.”

She expects the weekend to be similar to the rest of the summer when events have brought good attendance and business for hotels, restaurants and other offerings, Stewart said.

“People definitely want to get out and enjoy all those things that they haven’t had the chance to do for so long,” she said.

In addition to music and food the evening of Aug. 27 and then Aug. 28, children’s activities are planned to include COSI’s mobile exhibit Aug. 27 and a visit by the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 28.

The event this year has new directors after the retirement from events of tour developers Roger and Christina Bowersock of Rocketship Sports.

The directors are Shawn Daugherty of Good Times Event Services and Ryan King of Can’t Stop Running Co.

“Roger and Christina developed a great event that has really grown, especially after it moved to Troy.

“Shawn has been involved with timing the event for several years,” King said. “The event is well- supported by the efforts of the city of Troy, Troy Main Street, The Miami County Visitors Bureau and many other organizations.”

With the event’s growth and its popularity, King said the directors knew they wanted to keep the event intact.

“For 2021, a lot of the details are the same. The Donut Jam on Friday night is still happening which is a great downtown concert for both the cyclist and the area residents. Saturday’s ride will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the finish line closing around 2 p.m.,” King said.

“With some of the downtown restaurants serving food /drinks, music, and the activity of the riders, we know there will be a lot of excitement in downtown Troy,” he said.

More information is available at www.thetourdedonut/com/ or at DonutJam on Facebook.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com.