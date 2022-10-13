dayton logo
Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park

1 hour ago

A Biggby Coffee location is set to open early next year on Brandt Pike, just south of Huber Heights.

A spokesperson for Biggby Coffee confirmed Thursday that a new franchise of the coffeehouse, which is based in Lansing, Michigan, is projected to open in February 2023. According to the Biggby Coffee website, the store will be located at 4628 Brandt Pike next to Godfather’s Pizza, near Thomas A. Cloud Park.

All Biggby Coffee stores are individually owned and operated. The new location is currently in the build phase, the company confirmed.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

