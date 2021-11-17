dayton logo
Bill’s Donut Shop closed due to damaged sewer line

A popular doughnut shop is expected to be closed until at least Sunday due to a broken sewer line. FILE
A popular doughnut shop is expected to be closed until at least Sunday due to a broken sewer line. FILE

Credit: Ty Greenlees

By Nick Blizzard
21 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — A popular doughnut shop is expected to be closed until at least Sunday due to a broken sewer line.

Bill’s Donut Shop at 268 N. Main St. would like to reopen Sunday afternoon following a collapsed sewer line, according to its Facebook page.

The business said Nov. 14 it would be closed “until further notice,” but hoped of reopening Tuesday.

Later this week it said “unfortunately, this has turned into a larger endeavor than anticipated. Our hope is now to open at 3:00 pm on Sunday the 21st. We appreciate your patience during this time,” according to its Facebook page.

Bill’s has been voted the doughnut king for five consecutive years in the Best of Dayton poll by the Dayton Daily News.

It is a finalist this year, along with Bear Creek Donuts in Miamisburg, The Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro, Jim’s Donut Shop in Vandalia and Stan the Donut Man in Dayton.

In 2017, Bill’s People Magazine included Bill’s Donuts among the 12 doughnut shops in America that collectively represent one of the “100 reasons to Love America.”

In May 2019 an SUV crashed into the back of the Bill’s Donut Shop building, damaging a natural gas line. Repairs were made quickly and the business resumed making doughnuts later that morning.

