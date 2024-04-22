Blue Berry Cafe opens this week in Bellbrook

The Blue Berry Cafe closed its doors at 72 Bellbrook Plaza in January after its long-term lease ended Dec. 31, 2023. Owner Kelley Andary has had plans to relocate across from Dots Market since April 2023 in order to ensure a better experience for her staff and customers alike.

“We wanted to invest in a space that would be a big thank you and a good way for us to grow, not necessarily in seats, but what we can offer our customers,” Andary previously said.

The restaurant’s previous space in Bellbrook is about the same size as the new space, but some of the features were not convenient. For example, the restaurant had storage two doors down from the restaurant space.

“Do we want to keep doing things hard or do we want to treat ourselves and make it easier for ourselves as we get older?” Andary previously said.

The Blue Berry Cafe has come a long way since opening 20 years ago in Bellbrook. The restaurant is known for its massive pancakes, homemade omelets and Tony Darden aka the “Muffin Man.”

For more information and updates, visit Blue Berry Cafe’s Facebook page (@TheBlueberryCafe). The Bellbrook restaurant is in the midst of a soft opening by offering carryout. To place an order, call 937-848-8505. For questions, call ahead seating and reservations for groups of six to 14 people, call 937-848-5900.