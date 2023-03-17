Boonshoft medical students celebrate matches to residency training programs

Graduating medical students from the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine celebrated Friday after learning collectively where they will spend the next three to five years in residency training following graduation.
There were 107 soon-to-be doctors surrounded by family and friends inside the Wright State’s Student Union taking part in the longstanding tradition called Match Day at medical schools nationwide. Dr. Gregory J. Toussaint, associate professor for pediatrics and assistant dean for clinical skills education, said all medical students nationwide find out about their matches around the same time. This year, more than 64,000 applicants vied for residency positions at institutions nationwide.
“This is my favorite day of the year,” said Dr. Valerie Weber, dean and professor of medicine at the Boonshoft School of Medicine. “It’s one of those days you’ll never forget.”
Every state and every specialty was represented by the residency training matches, Weber said. More than 39% of the Wright State graduates will remain in Ohio during residency, and 33% will remain in Dayton. Twelve graduates will complete their residencies at Wright State University.
Looking at specialties, more than a third (37.4%) will enter a primary care field: family medicine: 12.1%; internal medicine: 15%; and pediatrics: 8.5%; and internal medicine/pediatrics: 0.9%.
The rest of the medical students matched in 15 other specialties: anesthesiology: 4.7%; dermatology: 2.8%; emergency medicine: 9.3%; internal medicine/emergency medicine 0.9%; neurology: 7.4%; obstetrics and gynecology: 8.4%; ophthalmology: 0.9%; orthopedic surgery: 3.7%; pathology: 0.9%; physical medicine and rehabilitation: 0.9%; plastic surgery: 1.9%; psychiatry: 11.2%; radiology: 1.9%; surgery: 4.7%; and urology: 1.9%.
Seven medical students matched for competitive military residencies: Internal Medicine at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base/Wright State; Emergency Medicine at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium; Family Medicine at Eglin Air Force Base; Family Medicine at Fort Belvoir; and Anesthesia, Internal Medicine, and Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.
Olivia Sneary, who is from Bluffton, was an EMT prior to studying at the Boonshoft School of Medicine, and on Friday, she was surrounded by family members when she learned she will be going through her residency training at the University of North Carolina. Her specialty is emergency medicine.
The University of North Carolina was her number one choice, she said.
“It makes me speechless,” Sneary said. “I can’t believe it’s finally here. It’s felt like a century to get here, especially with COVID.”
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Raghav Talreja, who is from Michigan, was also with his family members when he found out he will be part of a residency training program at Case Western in Cleveland. His specialty is neurology.
“It was one of my top choices,” Talreja said. “I’m excited to be there.” He said he is going into a great program that will be close to home for him.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Talreja said.
A complete list of all matches is available at medicine.wright.edu/match.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
Credit: JIM NOELKER
About the Author