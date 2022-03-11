Boozy slushies shop opening new location at Austin Landing

Buckets also are available so guests can take drinks home with them.

For those not seeking a frozen drink, Frost Factory also offers domestic and local craft beer, wine and non-frozen cocktails that include homemade simple syrup and sweet-and-sour.

The Frost Factory, which opened its first location at Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. in 2020, plans to open a new one this May at Austin Landing in Miami Twp. The business offers boozy and non-alcoholic slushy options in a variety of sizes.

The Frost Factory shakes up its main “cooling off” concept by offering warm drinks including Campfire S’mores, Banana Cream Pie, Hazelnut Espresso White Russian and Creamy Coconut Hot Buttered Rum.

Wendt is a health and wellness coach and a part-owner of area smoothie shops.

“It’s a very similar set up, just without alcohol and without machines,” she previously said. “We do it (there) with blenders and, obviously, on the healthier side.”