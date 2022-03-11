Boozy slushies shop opening new location at Austin Landing

A business serving boozy and non-alcoholic slushy options will open a new location this spring at Miami Twp.’s Austin Landing.
The Frost Factory creates beverages using fresh fruit, and alcohol can be included for customers of age.
Owners Sammi Wendt and Jamie Robinson today told the Dayton Daily News the business will be located across from elé cake Bistro & Wine Bar. While they don’t have an exact date the business will debut, they hope to open it by the end of May.
Wendt and Robinson, both of Liberty Twp., opened the first Frost Factory in Butler County’s Liberty Center in the summer of 2020.
The business offers flights for those that want to try three different flavors, plus the option to layer two flavors in full-size drinks, as well as 40-ounce “fishbowls” made with premium or house liquor, including tequila, bourbon, vodka, rum and various liqueurs. It also offers alcohol-free options so families may include their children.
Buckets also are available so guests can take drinks home with them.
For those not seeking a frozen drink, Frost Factory also offers domestic and local craft beer, wine and non-frozen cocktails that include homemade simple syrup and sweet-and-sour.
The Frost Factory shakes up its main “cooling off” concept by offering warm drinks including Campfire S’mores, Banana Cream Pie, Hazelnut Espresso White Russian and Creamy Coconut Hot Buttered Rum.
Wendt is a health and wellness coach and a part-owner of area smoothie shops.
“It’s a very similar set up, just without alcohol and without machines,” she previously said. “We do it (there) with blenders and, obviously, on the healthier side.”
