Brent Spence Bridge could reopen this afternoon, ahead of schedule

Brent Spence Bridge. CONTRIBUTED BY WCPO-TV
By Sam Rosenstiel, WCPO-TV
Details to be announced at morning press briefing

The Brent Spence Bridge is expected to reopen as early as this afternoon, Kentucky transportation officials announced Monday.

Crews began the process of restoring normal traffic patterns overnight and into this morning, according to a release.

Details about the timing of reopening lanes and ramp closures will be announced at a 10 a.m. press briefing.

The bridge, connecting Interstates 71 and 75 across the Ohio River, closed to traffic Nov. 11 after a fiery semi crash damaged the upper and lower decks of the 57-year-old bridge. For weeks, it had been set to reopen Dec. 23.

“We promised we would work hard, we promised we would work fast, but we promised that safety would be a priority,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a Monday news briefing. “It’s also our hope that it comes in under budget, and that would be a heck of a job by our transportation cabinet and everybody who’s working on it.”

Repair crews conducted the final concrete pour on the bridge last week, with finishing work — including inspections and lane striping — set to take place early this week. On Monday afternoon, the final inspections on the bridge were completed and inspectors confirmed that the bridge is safe for travel and for final repair work to begin.

Covington Police and Covington Fire departments work an accident and fire scene on the Brent Spence Bridge Nov. 11, 2020, in Covington, Kentucky. A fiery crash on the bridge linking Ohio and Kentucky over the Ohio River could force the span to remain closed for weeks as intense heat from the blaze delayed inspections of the bridge that serves as a crucial link for interstate commerce. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
