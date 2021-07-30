U.S. 40 ramps near Dayton airport to close Monday for construction

Starting Monday, two U.S. 40 ramps will be closed near the Dayton International Airport as part of continuing improvement work being made to the roadway.
The ramp from southbound Airport Terminal Drive to U.S. 40 and the U.S. 40 ramp to northbound Airport Terminal Drive will be closed from Aug. 2 through Oct. 1, according to the airport.
A detour using Concorde Drive, Freight Drive, Cargo Road, Boeing Drive and Terminal Drive will be clearly marked for motorists and is expected to add less than five minutes of travel for those coming to and from the airport.
Motorists coming to the airport using Airport Access Road from I-70 will not be affected by the ramp closures.
Closing the ramps is expected to allow the improvement work be completed sooner. The project is widening part of U.S. 40 and also included updated traffic signals and new ramps, according to the airport.