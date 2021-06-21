Bridge work to close part of road near Centerville, cause traffic detours on state routes

WASHINGTON TWP. – A bridge replacement will close part of Lyons Road for several months, impacting traffic and causing detours in Miami and Washington townships.
Starting tentatively on July 12, Lyons will be closed from about 150 feet west of the bridge over Holes Creek to the intersection of Yankee Street, according to the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.
Construction of a new bridge and associated road work will last until Nov. 12, the county said.
The detour for westbound Lyons will be south along Yankee, west along Spring Valley Pike, and north along Washington Church Road, according to the county.
The detour for eastbound Lyons is north on Ohio 741, east on Ohio 725, and south along Yankee, officials said.
Businesses at the east end of the project - at the intersection of Lyons and Yankee - will be accessed from their Yankee Street entrances.
All other businesses along Lyons will be accessible from that road, according to the county.