Buc-ee’s submits final plan for Huber Heights store; mayor says hurdles cleared

“Many of you will be pleased to know that Buc-ee’s has submitted their final detailed development plans to the city and will be presenting their plan to the city planning commission on Tuesday, May 14,” the post reads.

The Buc-ee’s chain has a bit of a cult following, according to Business Insider, which called Buc-ee’s “a mix of a Walmart, a barbecue-centric deli, and the Texas tourism bureau, plus a dash of the Cracker Barrel general store.”

Preliminary site drawings submitted to the city last year estimated the store would have 74,000 square feet of retail space — not quite half the size of a Walmart Supercenter — with plans for 120 gas pumps and more than 700 parking spaces on a nearly 53-acre site.

Gore added Thursday that the Ohio Department of Transportation has approved plans for roadway modifications to facilitate the increase in traffic anticipated from the massive store’s development near the Interstate 70/Ohio 235 interchange.

Gore said Montgomery County has also issued necessary permits.

“... This is the last piece of the puzzle and we should see grading and construction beginning on the site soon,” Gore wrote. “Brisket sandwiches and the best beef jerky you’ve ever had are closer than ever!”

Gore first shared the news in an August 2023 that Buc-ee’s had chosen Huber Heights for its firs Ohio store. That Facebook post amassed nearly 2,000 comments and over 6,000 shares.

Buc-ee’s plans to open at least five new locations between now and 2025, including Springfield, Miss.; Johnstown, Colo.; Hillsboro, Texas; and Smiths Grove, Ky. in 2024 and Boerne, Texas in 2025, according to the company’s website.