Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store

The proposed convenience store is about 4,700 square feet, with a 3,100 square-foot fueling shelter. Construction is planned to start in the spring or summer of 2023, a spokesperson for Casey’s previously told the Dayton Daily News. In addition to their pizzas, Casey’s sells donuts, subs and sandwiches, according to their website.

A representative for Casey’s told Beavercreek city council on Monday that the store may be open 24/7, but final hours are yet to be determined.

Beavercreek city council approved the company’s site plans on Monday, with a second reading of a necessary zoning amendment scheduled for a later date.

Casey’s has more than 2,400 locations in 16 midwestern states, including several in the Dayton area. The Ankeny, Iowa-based company is the fifth largest pizza chain in the nation.

The Dayton area is seeing a variety of larger gas station / convenience store chains come to the market, as Sheetz has begun plans to open 20 stores in the Dayton area. Wawa, which has an East Coast presence, plans to open stores in Ohio starting in 2025.