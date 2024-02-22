Celebrate National Margarita Day with deals across the Dayton area

Today, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day! Sip and Slurp your way through the Dayton area with deals at some of your favorite Mexican restaurants.

Here is a sampling of what you can expect across the Miami Valley:

🍹Chiapas Mexican Grill

Locations: 8971 Kingsridge Dr. in Miamisburg

Details: Chiapas is celebrating with 24 oz. margaritas for $6.49.

🍹Chuy’s

Locations: 2717 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, 10445 Innovation Dr. in Miamisburg

Details: Chuy’s is serving up drink specials all day long including $1 floaters (an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur) to top off any margarita.

Customers can also many any regular on the rocks or frozen margaritas a grande for $2 more. They can also keep a giveaway cup, while supplies last.

🍹Condado Tacos

Location: 4482 Glengarry Dr. in Beavercreek

Details: Condado Tacos at The Greene is celebrating with happy hour priced margarita pitches all day long.

🍹El Meson

Location: 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton

Details: El Meson is offering $7 margaritas at their bar only from 4 to 6 p.m.

🍹El Rancho Grande

Locations: Eight locations across the Dayton area

Details: Customers can buy one jumbo house margarita and get a second one for $1 on National Margarita Day.

🍹El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Locations: 14 locations across the Dayton area

Details: To celebrate, the restaurant will have jumbo margaritas for $5.99 and regular margaritas for $3.99.

🍹La Base Mexican Restaurant

Location: 428 N. Broad St. in Fairborn

Details: This Mexican restaurant will have margarita specials all day long including small house margaritas for $3.99, large house margaritas for $6.99 and silver tequila shots for $5.

🍹La Fiesta

Location: 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton

Details: La Fiesta will have $6.99 house margaritas.

🍹Los Mariachis

Location: 608 N. Detroit St. in Xenia

Details: The restaurant will have jumbo margarita special all day long on any flavor.

🍹Rusty Taco

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Locations: 2760 Towne Dr. in Beavercreek, 1822 Brown St. in Dayton

Details: Rusty Taco is celebrating with half off house margaritas.

🍹Viva La Fiesta

Location: 836 W. Main St. in Troy

Details: Viva La Fiesta will have $6.99 house margaritas.

Please note: This is not a complete list of restaurants in the Dayton area offering National Margarita Deals. If you would like your restaurant added to the list, email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

