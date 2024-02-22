Celebrate National Margarita Day with deals across the Dayton area

Today, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day! Sip and Slurp your way through the Dayton area with deals at some of your favorite Mexican restaurants.
Here is a sampling of what you can expect across the Miami Valley:
🍹Chiapas Mexican Grill
Locations: 8971 Kingsridge Dr. in Miamisburg
Details: Chiapas is celebrating with 24 oz. margaritas for $6.49.
🍹Chuy’s
Locations: 2717 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, 10445 Innovation Dr. in Miamisburg
Details: Chuy’s is serving up drink specials all day long including $1 floaters (an extra pour of tequila or orange liqueur) to top off any margarita.
Customers can also many any regular on the rocks or frozen margaritas a grande for $2 more. They can also keep a giveaway cup, while supplies last.
🍹Condado Tacos
Location: 4482 Glengarry Dr. in Beavercreek
Details: Condado Tacos at The Greene is celebrating with happy hour priced margarita pitches all day long.
🍹El Meson
Location: 903 E. Dixie Dr. in West Carrollton
Details: El Meson is offering $7 margaritas at their bar only from 4 to 6 p.m.
🍹El Rancho Grande
Locations: Eight locations across the Dayton area
Details: Customers can buy one jumbo house margarita and get a second one for $1 on National Margarita Day.
🍹El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
Locations: 14 locations across the Dayton area
Details: To celebrate, the restaurant will have jumbo margaritas for $5.99 and regular margaritas for $3.99.
🍹La Base Mexican Restaurant
Location: 428 N. Broad St. in Fairborn
Details: This Mexican restaurant will have margarita specials all day long including small house margaritas for $3.99, large house margaritas for $6.99 and silver tequila shots for $5.
🍹La Fiesta
Location: 8331 N. Main St. in Dayton
Details: La Fiesta will have $6.99 house margaritas.
🍹Los Mariachis
Location: 608 N. Detroit St. in Xenia
Details: The restaurant will have jumbo margarita special all day long on any flavor.
🍹Rusty Taco
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Locations: 2760 Towne Dr. in Beavercreek, 1822 Brown St. in Dayton
Details: Rusty Taco is celebrating with half off house margaritas.
🍹Viva La Fiesta
Location: 836 W. Main St. in Troy
Details: Viva La Fiesta will have $6.99 house margaritas.
Please note: This is not a complete list of restaurants in the Dayton area offering National Margarita Deals. If you would like your restaurant added to the list, email details to natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
