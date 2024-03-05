Centerville DORA: City proposes new outdoor drinking area for Uptown

Centerville City Council voted Monday night to set an April 15 public hearing for the district. If approved by council, the DORA should be operational by early summer, officials said.

The proposed outdoor drinking area would operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Establishments that would be able to sell drinks within the new DORA will include Agave & Rye, The Brunch Pub, City Barbeque, Crabshire’s Tavern, MacDigger’s Pub, Manna Uptown, Meridien and Nelly’s: A Taste of Bolivia.

“The DORA will enhance the Uptown Action Plan by creating a unique experience for customers and residents, enhance the vibrancy of Uptown, and capitalize on recent business development,” said Joey O’Brien, interim economic development administrator/assistant city planner, in a Feb. 29 letter to City Manager Wayne Davis.

The outdoor drinking area concept first launched in Ohio in 2015 as an economic development tool and a way to garner exposure for communities and businesses. The list of communities that have enacted them so far includes, but is not limited to, Cincinnati, Dayton, Fairborn, Hamilton, Lebanon, Mason, Miamisburg, Miami Twp., Middletown, Springboro and Springfield.

They allow restaurants or businesses with liquor licenses to sell alcoholic beverages in designated plastic cups. Beverages served may be taken off premise and consumed within designated areas that are indicated by signage.

Centerville launched its first DORA last year within the commercial and parkland area of the Cornerstone of Centerville mixed-use development at the intersection of Feedwire Road and Wilmington Pike.