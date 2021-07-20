Centerville man recognized for confronting suspect, helping teen in mallet attack

A Centerville man credited with confronting another man during an attack of a teenage girl received the 2021 Champion of Children Award.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced the winner as John Treon on Tuesday.
The award recognizes someone who helped protect a child or has shown work protecting children in the community.
On September 24, Johnny Hansen reportedly attacked a 17-year-old girl with a mallet while on the Iron Horse Park trail in Centerville. Treon heard the teen’s screams and confronted and yelled at Hansen, who then fled, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Treon helped the girl to his home and called 911. She was taken to the hospital and received nearly 100 stitches.
“John didn’t stop and consider the danger he might be placing himself in by confronting a younger and much larger man who had a weapon, he only knew that a young girl was being brutally attacked and needed help,” Heck said. “Anyone willing to run towards and confront such a large weapon‐wielding individual is very brave. This is what a true Champion of Children does.”
In October, a grand jury indicted Hansen on six charges, including felonious assault, kidnaping and tampering with evidence. He pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison in April, according to court records.