Chick-fil-A in Beavercreek to close for renovations; develops new mobile drive-thru

In the meantime, the restaurant at 2360 N. Fairfield Road plans to partner with their sister store at The Mall at Fairfield Commons to develop a new drive-thru experience.

“About 65 percent of our guests eat with us through the drive-thru and we wanted to give that part of our clientele an option while we were close,” Brooking said.

The drive-thru will be located in the parking lot at The Mall at Fairfield Commons between Macy’s/Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Regal movie theatre. It will offer two lanes:

The mobile-thru lane is a full-service drive-thru where guests must order via the Chick-fil-A app. Team members will fulfill the order at The Fairfield Commons Chick-fil-A and bring it out to the guest.

The express lane will offer a limited menu with items such as the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Waffle Potato Chips, Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Chocolate Fudge Brownies and Bottled Drinks.

The drive-thru will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting March 4. There will be no breakfast service.

“Be patience with us,” Brooking said. “We’re going to serve them the best way we know how while we’re closed here. We should be back open in about four months with a whole brand new store for them to try out.”

The Chick-fil-A restaurant at the mall will continue to be open for regular service. For more information and updates, visit www.chick-fil-a.com or the store’s Instagram or Facebook pages.