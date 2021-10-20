Cincinnati Zoo vaccinates 80 animals against COVID-19

Veterinary technicians administered two rounds of shots to 80 animals in the last six weeks, according to the zoo. Big cats, gorillas, bonobos, orangutans, red pandas, goats, giraffes, river otters, skunks, bearcats and domestic dogs and cats that commonly share space with humans have received at least one dose with the zoo expected to finish second doses next week.

“We have three technicians and they have their hands full with their regular routines and workloads,” said Dr. Mark Campbell, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal health. “Adding the task of vaccinating dozens of animals, located all over the zoo’s campus, to their plates was a big request. Not surprisingly, they rolled up their sleeves and got busy, working quickly to ensure that each multi-dose vaccine container was used within 24 hours of opening and kept at the desired temperature at all times.”