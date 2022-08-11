Community Gem: Mother of eight helps others balance family and their dreams

Between Business Moms Inc., and her book, Mommy Hustle, Walker shares her journey of being both a mother and an entrepreneur, detailing the struggles of being a mom in business.

“From a book, I started a group on Instagram and Facebook,” she said. “Trying to be open on my journey. A lot of people love to see that and it’s encouraging to them.”

Walker’s business had to take a back seat after suffering with a bout of severe pre-eclampsia due to the birth of her twins last year. Pre-eclampsia is a serious blood pressure condition that develops during pregnancy, and can sometimes be fatal if untreated.

Walker was nominated as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem by her husband, Cordell.

“She’s an amazing person. What she went through and how she overcame everything, I’m just amazed,” Cordell said. “She’s my partner. I think of her as Batman and me as Robin.”

Walker has since bounced back, and is looking forward to launching an initiative later this year to donate hair products to Montgomery County Children’s Services, for girls that are transitioning into different homes. The program is in honor of her grandmother, Shallon Coleman, who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It took me a long time to rebuild. I still have that opportunity, but still taking that time to get back to where I was. I’m excited about what’s coming.”