Company with large Ohio presence ranked high on list of companies with good reputations

By Business Staff
2 hours ago
An auto manufacturer with a large Ohio presence was ranked in the Top 10 of most reputable companies in the United States, according to an Axios Harris Poll 100 poll.

Honda Motor Company was ranked seventh in the annual ranking list of reputable brands.

Outdoor apparel retailer Patagonia was ranked as the most reputable company among all industries surveyed in the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100, but tumbled to eighth this year.

Tech company Nvidia was ranked No. 1 followed by 3M and Fidelity Investments.

Lowest Scores

Here are the top 25 companies on this year’s Axios Harris Poll 100 list.

  1. Nvidia
  2. 3M
  3. Fidelity Investments
  4. Sony
  5. Adidas
  6. USAA
  7. Honda Motor Company
  8. Patagonia
  9. Apple
  10. Samsung
  11. Costco
  12. Toyota
  13. Trader Joe’s
  14. Aldi
  15. Suburu
  16. Amazon.com
  17. Google
  18. Microsoft
  19. Kraft Heinz Company
  20. IBM
  21. Chick-fil-A
  22. PepsiCo
  23. UPS
  24. General Electric
  25. Mattel
