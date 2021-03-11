Coronavirus a year later: Cameron Shade, ‘You’re not quite sure what’s next’

TJ Chumps shifting into carry-out only mode on March 17 was “new to everybody” but it felt good to see the support the local community provided by continuing to patronize the business, Shade said.

Reopening with various modifications, including social-distancing barriers, the restaurant saw “incredible,” unexpected sales due to pent-up demand, something it had to tackle without the benefit of the typical March-through-May hiring season, he said.

Enforcing Ohio’s mask mandate was a challenge, as was quarantining and contact tracing the few times they were necessary and adjusting to a seasonal slowdown as patio-season gave way to the holiday season, Shade said.

COVID-19 at the one-year mark finds the restaurant adapting to use all the space it possibly can and working to expanding its patio and obtain a permit to serve alcohol there.

Balancing increased to-go sales with in-house business means a changing dynamic in terms of rules for staffers and and their various roles, Shade said.