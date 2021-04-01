Coronavirus: Nearly 2,500 daily cases reported in Ohio

Explore Coronavirus variant cases continue to increase in Ohio

Of the 310 cases, 305 are the B.1.1.7 variant, three are the P.1. variant and two are the B.1.351 variant.

Both the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 are believed to have approximately 50% increase transmission, according to the CDC.

About 10 days ago, Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff noted that state had 137 variant cases.

Ohio officials have also been monitoring cases in neighboring states, particularly in Michigan, which has the second highest number of variant cases in the country.

As of Tuesday, Michigan had 1,237 B.1.1.7 variant cases and five B.1.531 cases, according to the CDC.