Coronavirus: DeWine to give update on pandemic’s impact in Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will discuss the state of coronavirus pandemic in Ohio today at 2 p.m.
The state is expected to update its data on cases per 100,000 people, which Ohio is using to determine when the state can lift all public health orders.
Last week, the Ohio Department of Health reported a statewide average of 179.6 cases person 100,000 people over the last two weeks. If Ohio can get below 50 cases per 100,000 people, all health orders will be lifted.
As of last week Holmes County was the only county in the state with less than 50 cases per 100,000 people.
Starting today, Ohioans ages 50 and older, as well as people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease are eligible to be vaccinated. DeWine announced that he was expanding vaccine groups earlier this week after some providers still had vaccine appointments available.
As of Wednesday, 2,086,105 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,196,817 have finished the vaccine.