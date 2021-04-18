Coronavirus: Just over 1,000 cases reported Sunday

The Ohio Hospital Association reported that just under 1,300 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a five percent increase from last week. In the past 21 days, coronavirus hospitalizations have increased by 34%, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 27 people have been hospitalized, the ODH reported. In southwest Ohio, 277 people are currently hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported.

In the past 24 hours, 26,562 people have had their first dose of the vaccine, bringing those with at least one dose to 4,372,202 people, or 37.40% of the population, the ODH reported. Over 50,000 people completed their vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing those with a completed dose to 3,063,097 people, or 26.20% of the population, the ODH said.