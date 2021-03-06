Coronavirus: Just over 1,500 cases reported Saturday, case average drops below 2,000

Fewer than 1,000 Ohioans remain in the hospital, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Saturday. 922 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, approximately one in 20 patients. In the past 24 hours, 66 patients have been hospitalized. In southwest Ohio, 247 people are hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 50,848 people have been hospitalized, ODH reported.

Nearly 2 million Ohioans have started the vaccine, ODH reported. As of Saturday, 1,929,773 people,16.51 percent of the population, have had at least one dose and 1,075,272 people, 9.20 percent of the population, have completed the vaccine.