Coronavirus: Fewer than 2,000 daily cases reported in Ohio

A man is silhouetted against the wall of a white tent, illuminated by the sun, as he gets a COVID-19 test at the Clark County Combined Health District's free COVID testing clinic at Hayward Middle School.
A man is silhouetted against the wall of a white tent, illuminated by the sun, as he gets a COVID-19 test at the Clark County Combined Health District's free COVID testing clinic at Hayward Middle School.

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

Credit: Springfield News-Sun

By Kristen Spicker

Ohio reported fewer than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus on Thursday, with 974,480 total cases recorded in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

It was a 1,875 increase from the total 972,605 total cases reported on Wednesday. Over the last 21 days, Ohio is averaging 2,050 cases a day.

Seven ICU admissions and 82 hospitalizations were reported Thursday, bringing Ohio’s totals to 7,181 and 50,695.

The state hasn’t reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. Ohio has recorded 16,750 total deaths during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 1,803,091 people in Ohio have started the COVID-19 vaccine and 984,471 people have completed it.

Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to address Ohio regarding the state’s response to the virus and its progress toward reaching the end of the pandemic at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

As a result, DeWine is not having a 2 p.m. press conference today.

Starting today, Ohioans 60 and older, law enforcement officers, child care workers, funeral workers, pregnant people, bone marrow transplant recipients and people with ALS or type 1 diabetes are eligible to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

About 940,000 people will qualify for the vaccine under the new groups.

