Coronavirus: Ohio reported less than 2,000 daily cases for 4th time this week

Lines for the drive-thru COVD-19 vaccine clinic held by Premier Health at the University of Dayton Arena on Edwin C Moses Boulevard stretched to I-75 on Thursday, Jan. 21. 2021. STAFF/JIM NOELKER
By Kristen Spicker
State averaging 2,374 cases a day over last three weeks

Ohio has recorded less than 2,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the fourth time this week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The state reported 1,976 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 964,380.

On average, Ohio is recording 2,374 daily cases, according to data from the last 21 days.

In recent weeks the state is showing signs of slowing the virus’ spread. Ohio hasn’t reported more than 3,000 daily cases since Feb. 12. It was only the fourth time with more than 3,000 daily cases in the last 21 days. In that same time period, Ohio has recorded less than 2,000 cases eight times with four of those days occurring in the last week.

