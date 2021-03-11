COVID-19 vaccines: Where does the Dayton region rank in Ohio?

Warren, Preble and Miami counties are reporting first-dose vaccination percentages just below the state’s rate of 17.85%. However, Warren County, which has 17.68% of its population starting the vaccination and 10.32% finished with it, is above Ohio’s 10.24% finished vaccination rate.

More than 17,000 people have received one dose of the vaccine in Miami County, accounting for 16% of its population. Of those who have at least one dose administered, 57.3% have also finished the vaccine. Overall, 9,818 people, or 9.18%, in the county completed their inoculation.

In Preble County, 6,018 people, or 14.72% of its population, have gotten their first shot as of Wednesday. About 64% of those who received their first dose have also finished the vaccine. ODH reported 3,836 people in the county completed the vaccine, accounting for 9.38% of Preble County’ population.

To see Ohio’s vaccinations broken down by county, check out the table below: