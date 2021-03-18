COVID vaccine registration opens Friday for those 40+ in Montgomery County

Registration opens Friday for free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week provided by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.
Montgomery County residents 40 and older and those with qualifying medical conditions can sign up beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.
Vaccination clinics next week are:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Dayton Convention Center, 22. E. Fifth St. downtown; 2,679 Pfizer appointments available online
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dayton Convention Center; 2,479 Pfizer appointments available online
- 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dayton Convention Center, 400 Johnson & Johnson appointments available online
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton; 875 Pfizer appointments available by phone only
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center 1,594 appointments available online for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Free parking for vaccine clinics at the Dayton Convention Center is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.
All times are by appointment only and Public Health officials ask that people not arrive early.
Registration will remain open until appointments are full.