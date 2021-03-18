X

COVID vaccine registration opens Friday for those 40+ in Montgomery County

Licensed practical nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Wilson, 82, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio. The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled. (Kareem Elgazzar /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Licensed practical nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Donna Wilson, 82, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, Ohio. The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled. (Kareem Elgazzar /The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Local News | 3 hours ago
By Jen Balduf

Registration opens Friday for free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week provided by Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

Montgomery County residents 40 and older and those with qualifying medical conditions can sign up beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

To register, visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217.

Vaccination clinics next week are:

  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Dayton Convention Center, 22. E. Fifth St. downtown; 2,679 Pfizer appointments available online
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Dayton Convention Center; 2,479 Pfizer appointments available online
  • 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Dayton Convention Center, 400 Johnson & Johnson appointments available online
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Minority Outreach Clinic at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Ave., Dayton; 875 Pfizer appointments available by phone only
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dayton Convention Center 1,594 appointments available online for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
ExploreCoronavirus: Is Ohio ready to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 40+?

Free parking for vaccine clinics at the Dayton Convention Center is available at the Dayton Transportation Center.

All times are by appointment only and Public Health officials ask that people not arrive early.

Registration will remain open until appointments are full.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton.com. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.