Crushed Cheetos, nacho cheese as hot dog toppings? Check out this new Dayton-area food truck

The Brother-sister duo, Ben Jones and Amanda Raisch, operate the food trucks with the help of their dad, Paul Jones, and several other family members. The family opened Batter Up Funnel Cakes about three years ago when Ben Jones’ friend was ready to sell his funnel cake trailer after 16 years. Soon after, they bought a second funnel cake trailer and are offering funnel cakes, as well as deep fried Oreos, Pop Tarts and Honey Buns.

Dunkers and Beans is entering its second food truck season specializing in a variety of “two bite” donuts including Cinnamon Sugar, Cookies & Cream, FunFetti and Cherry Cobbler. They also have hot or iced coffee.

The family decided to open Nacho Average Dogs this year after wanting to offer something more than sweets. The siblings said they didn’t want to fry anything with this new venture because they wanted to be able to set-up and tear-down quickly.

Nacho Average Dogs offers six specialty hotdogs including:

Ole Faithful (plain hotdog where customers can add ketchup, mustard and relish)

Jack and Diane (chili, nacho cheese, mustard and onions)

Mountain Mama (chili, coleslaw, mustard and onions)

The Spartan (sauerkraut, mustard and onions)

Ring of Fire (chili, nacho cheese, crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, jalapenos, mustard and onions)

Macho Nacho (chili, nacho cheese, onions and crushed Fritos)

Ben Jones said they use all beef hot dogs, which are served on a warm, soft bun — truly making a difference. As with all of their food trucks, everything is made-to-order, Raisch added.

The food truck also serves nachos and cheese, nachos deluxe with chili, nacho cheese, onions and jalapenos, walking tacos with Fritos, chili and nacho cheese and pretzels and cheese.

In addition, the family also does cotton candy, popcorn and lemon shakeups.

The siblings grew up in Spring Valley, but graduated from Xenia High School in the early 2000s. Jones is a Dayton area first responder and Raisch is planning to run Nacho Average Dogs full time.

Nacho Average Dogs has operated at Waynesville lacrosse games and local businesses. The owners say they are open to catering and setting up for large corporations. Their next event is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing in Springfield.

Throughout the last three years, the siblings said their favorite part has been making memories with their family. They enjoy bringing their children along and teaching them how to operate and be a part of the business.

For more information about Nacho Average Dogs, visit the food truck’s Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555422749699.