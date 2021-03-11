CVS adding COVID vaccine sites across Ohio, including in Dayton, Moraine

CVS Health is expanding coronavirus vaccinations to 10 sites across Ohio, including in Dayton and Moraine.
The vaccines will begin to be available at the new locations as early as Sunday, with registration opening on Saturday.
“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”
The 10 sites are in additional to seven other CVS locations already offering the vaccine in Ohio. CVS began administering vaccines in January as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Plan.
Vaccines will be available to those who are eligible based off guidelines set by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.
Patients must register for a vaccine appointment ahead of time and can sign up at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app or by calling CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccination is not available.
The vaccines will be supplied through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Other CVS pharmacies participating are located in Allen. Lake, Medina, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
For a list of other vaccine providers in Ohio, visit the state health department website. ODH also unveiled a central vaccine scheduling system earlier this week at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/.
We are working to learn more specific details about the rollout in Moraine and Dayton and will update this story as more information is available.