Dayton Air Show announces major parking changes

The general admission parking lot will now be entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive, across from the entrance to the air show, and a portion of North Dixie Drive in front of the gateway will be blocked to provide a safer crossing for general admission patrons.

Chalet, Pavilion and Flight Line Hangar ticket holders with P-Lot parking passes will park on the south side of the airport, off West National Road, where shuttle buses will take patrons to their chalets or pavilions. Air show officials said this change is meant to keep shuttle buses out of air show traffic and reduce commute and wait times.