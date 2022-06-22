Dayton Arcade to add well-known hotel brand

Cross Street Partners, lead developer on the Arcade renovation, announced in May it planned to invest about $35 million in the North Arcade and was working on financing for a 91-room hotel.

The brand of hotel emerged in documentation for an $823,624 grant for cleanup, including asbestos removal, in the second phase of the long-vacant landmark’s revitalization. The nine buildings of the South Arcade are being redeveloped as a mix of housing, commercial space and event space. The two buildings of the North Arcade, totaling 87,000 square feet, are expected to house a marketplace, restaurants and “micro-lofts” or hospitality space, according to developers.