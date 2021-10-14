Dayton Daily News announces new downtown Dayton office

The Dayton Daily News will relocate to a new office suite in the Manhattan Building in downtown Dayton, joining a fast-growing hub of local technology and innovation businesses.
Construction in the space is ongoing, and the expected move-in date is January, the company said Thursday.
The Manhattan Building, at 601 E. Third St., was built in 1912 before playing a role in the Manhattan project during World War II. Woodard Development has turned the building into a haven for technology businesses.
“We were very honored when the Dayton Daily News reached out about space at the Manhattan,” developer Jason Woodard said Thursday. “To be selected by an organization with the rich history of the Dayton Daily News as they enter this new phase is very exciting.”
He added: “Adding such a creative group of people to the innovative Webster Station neighborhood is a further testament to the environment that continues to be developed. We look forward to a long relationship with the DDN team and appreciate their commitment to downtown Dayton.”
“That innovative, forward-looking spirit combined with the deep connection to Dayton’s heritage appealed to Dayton Daily News’ leaders, who see the historic newspaper forging a strong and successful path to the digital future,” the newspaper said in its announcement.
“The Dayton Daily News has been the local news leader in this community for more than 120 years, and even as the media landscape transforms, we are evolving and thriving,” said publisher Jana Collier. “From our new office, we have a great view of the revitalization of downtown. We are excited to be a part of the ongoing evolution of our community.”
The Dayton Daily News will move its office from 1611 S. Main St. in Dayton, where it has been located since 2007.
The new downtown space includes a studio for the newspaper’s podcasts and video productions, and a home for the paper’s coverage of jobs and the economy, business and development, education and local government.
It will also house CoxNext, the company’s digital advertising service for local and national clients.
“We are re-imagining how we work, and our new office will provide a welcoming space for collaboration and innovation,” Collier said. “Being in the heart of our region will inspire the work that our teams do every day.”
The Dayton Daily News and CoxNext are part of Cox First Media, which also operates the Springfield News-Sun, the Journal-News in Butler County, and Dayton.com. Cox First Media also operates four local newspaper distribution centers and offices in Springfield and Liberty Twp.