Dayton Daily News announces new downtown Dayton office

“That innovative, forward-looking spirit combined with the deep connection to Dayton’s heritage appealed to Dayton Daily News’ leaders, who see the historic newspaper forging a strong and successful path to the digital future,” the newspaper said in its announcement.

“The Dayton Daily News has been the local news leader in this community for more than 120 years, and even as the media landscape transforms, we are evolving and thriving,” said publisher Jana Collier. “From our new office, we have a great view of the revitalization of downtown. We are excited to be a part of the ongoing evolution of our community.”

The Dayton Daily News will move its office from 1611 S. Main St. in Dayton, where it has been located since 2007.

The new downtown space includes a studio for the newspaper’s podcasts and video productions, and a home for the paper’s coverage of jobs and the economy, business and development, education and local government.

It will also house CoxNext, the company’s digital advertising service for local and national clients.

“We are re-imagining how we work, and our new office will provide a welcoming space for collaboration and innovation,” Collier said. “Being in the heart of our region will inspire the work that our teams do every day.”

The Dayton Daily News and CoxNext are part of Cox First Media, which also operates the Springfield News-Sun, the Journal-News in Butler County, and Dayton.com. Cox First Media also operates four local newspaper distribution centers and offices in Springfield and Liberty Twp.