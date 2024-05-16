That Day in May: Oakwood festival Saturday has parade, 5K, car show, dog show

Oakwood’s annual That Day in May celebration is set for Saturday and Monday.
The event has been hosted for more than 45 years by the Rotary Club of Oakwood with activities starting Saturday morning and lasting throughout the afternoon.
The schedule includes:
Saturday
• 8-11 a.m.: Pancake breakfast, Oakwood High School cafeteria, 1200 Far Hills Ave.
• 8:30 a.m.: 1K kids fun, plus adult 5K and 10K. Mack Hummon Stadium, behind Oakwood High School on East Schantz Avenue.
• Noon: Parade, Shafor Boulevard from Orchard Drive to the OHS stadium.
• 12:30-4 p.m.: Games and bouncy houses, on Schantz Avenue and The Pit, OHS.
• 1-4 p.m.: Auto show, in the second block of Dellwood Avenue.
• 1:20 p.m.: Dog show, OHS stadium.
Monday
• 10 a.m.: Silent auction, inside Dayton Country Club, 555 Kramer Road.
• Noon: Fourth annual golf outing, with cocktail hour afterward, at DCC.
Proceeds from That Day in May support the Oakwood Rotary Foundation, which supports many charitable groups, school events and community projects throughout the year.
Several businesses are sponsoring this year’s festivities.
