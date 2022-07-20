Dayton Dragons says it has no special promotion for Dayton Right to Life

Dayton Right to Life purchased a block of tickets to the Sunday afternoon game for a group outing. The organization’s website and other social media sites include a graphic promoting a “Dayton Right to Life Day” at the ballpark that incorporates Dayton Dragons logos.

“To be clear, there is no promotion involving this group or this issue at Day Air Ballpark or at any of our home games,” the Dayton Dragons stated. “Someone has taken our marks, logos, and name without permission to create a false and misleading advertisement and relationship that does not exist.