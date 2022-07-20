Dayton Dragons says it has no special promotion for Dayton Right to Life

Dayton Right to Life is promoting an upcoming Dayton Right to Life Day at Day Air Ballpark, but the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday issued a statement disavowing any such promotion.
Dayton Right to Life purchased a block of tickets to the Sunday afternoon game for a group outing. The organization’s website and other social media sites include a graphic promoting a “Dayton Right to Life Day” at the ballpark that incorporates Dayton Dragons logos.
“To be clear, there is no promotion involving this group or this issue at Day Air Ballpark or at any of our home games,” the Dayton Dragons stated. “Someone has taken our marks, logos, and name without permission to create a false and misleading advertisement and relationship that does not exist.
“The Dragons are a family-friendly, sports-entertainment destination for families, groups, companies and individuals to enjoy a professional baseball game. The Dragons are not a political organization and do not take positions with any advocacy, political groups or causes – and that will continue to be the case,” the statement read.
Representatives from Dayton Right to Life were not able to be reached Wednesday afternoon.
The Dragons take on the Fort Wayne, Indiana, TinCaps beginning at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.
About the Author