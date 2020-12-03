Dayton earns highest score on LGBTQ inclusion — again

The city earned his highest scores on nondiscrimination laws in employment, housing, public accommodation and a ban on youth conversion therapy, and law enforcement practices in the 2020 Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, according to a release issued Thursday from the city.

“The LGBTQ community is essential to Dayton’s ongoing revitalization and reinvention,” City Manager Shelley Dickstein stated. “The city of Dayton is proud to support inclusion and opportunity through our policies and practices.”