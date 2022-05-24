Dayton Foundation to raise funds to send low-income youth to higher education

On graduation, the student receives scholarships to allow them to attend college at little to no cost.

The foundation said many of these students are the first of their families to attend and graduate college.

The first College Promise scholars graduated high school in 2015, and to date have earned 128 post-secondary credentials.

Patrick Gill, Ph.D, executive director of the program since 2017, said, “Montgomery County Ohio College Promise began with a goal of transforming the lives of 500 students, making it possible for them to not only attend college but to dream beyond college. Through the Extend the Promise Campaign, College Promise will continue the program with an additional 10 cohorts of 50 students each, thus impacting the lives of a total of 1,000 Montgomery County students since the program’s inception.”