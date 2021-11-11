Dayton Holiday Festival tree arrives at Courthouse Square

Tree selected to be the centerpiece for the 49th annual Dayton Holiday Festival presented by AES Ohio is ready for to dazzle.
The evergreen arrived Wednesday at Courthouse Square at Third and Main streets in downtown Dayton, and will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights for the city’s Grande Illumination festivities.
This year’s tree was donated by Dayton resident Marsha Gebhart.
PSC Crane & Rigging removed the tree from Gebhart’s Theodore Avenue property at no cost as part of their sponsorship and brought it to Courthouse Square.
The Grande Illumination tree lighting is Friday, Nov. 26, followed by the annual Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights — a nighttime parade for children that features more than 100,000 sparkling lights., decorative seasonal floats, horses, drill teams and bands and special holiday treats.
For more information Dayton Holiday Festival and activities, visit www.daytonholidayfestival.org.
