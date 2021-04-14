Dayton airport adds non-stop flight to Orlando

American Airlines is adding a seasonal, non-stop flight from the Dayton International Airport to Orlando starting June 5 and going through Labor Day.
Tickets will be available starting April 19.
“We are thrilled to offer new non-stop service between Dayton and Orlando in time for summer, giving local travelers the opportunity to experience the wonder of Orlando and its endless outdoor adventures,” said Brian Znotins, American Airlines vice president of network planning. “We look forward to welcoming more Dayton travelers to fly with us and further connecting them to our global network.”
The flight will depart Dayton at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to arrive at the Orlando International Airport at 4:24 p.m. The returning flight will leave Orlando at 11 a.m. and arrive in Dayton at 1:15 p.m.
“We are excited that American Airlines is responding to the increased leisure demand and decided to bring additional service to Dayton,” said City of Dayton Director of Aviation Gil Turner. “Our passengers and community will benefit from the convenience of this new non-stop to Orlando and just in time to enjoy a fresh breath of summer.”
Turner added that it’s been nice to see passenger confidence in the airport grow since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In partnership with the airlines, we have implemented aggressive measures to keep our passengers and employees safe while at the airport and throughout their travels,” said Turner.