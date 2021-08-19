Dayton Live to require masks for all shows

“We will continually assess the ever-changing landscape of the pandemic and adjust our health and safety protocols according to the recommendations of health officials,” Sutton said.

All ticket holders to upcoming events in a Dayton Live venue will receive an email outlining the policy in effect for that specific performance, within one week of their performance. Information can also be found at daytonlive.org/about/health-safety/

If a patron feels that COVID-19 conditions make it unsafe for them to attend a performance/event in a Dayton Live venue, they have several options starting 30 days prior to the performance, the release said. Information can be found on the Dayton Live website or contact the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 with additional questions.

Dayton Live presents more than 300 performances for all ages and interests each year, including touring Broadway, comedians, concerts, films and family shows. The group operates and maintains the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Victoria Theatre, the PNC Arts Annex, and Metropolitan Arts Center (home of The Loft Theatre) for the benefit of the community and the arts organizations that use them.