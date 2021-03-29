X

Dayton Metro Library to resume Monday hours next month

File photo. LISA POWELL / STAFF

By Kristen Spicker

Starting April 5, Dayton Metro Library will resume Monday hours at all locations.

Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Branches will be closed on Sundays.

“We are pleased to add Mondays back to our open hours,” said Rachel Gut, DML deputy director. “We are now planning some exciting activities kids and families can enjoy together this summer.”

Dayton Metro Library has been operating on limited hours since July 7.

The library will continue to offer curbside services at all branches. Face coverings and social distancing are required at all locations. Food and drinks are not permitted inside libraries at this time.

For more information, call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or go to DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

