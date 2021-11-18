Dayton VFW post to give away 200 turkeys to veterans

Veterans, take heed. Two-hundred Thanksgiving dinner turkeys need good homes.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9936, located at 1720 E. Third Street, Dayton, will be distributing 200 turkeys to veterans.
The event will start at noon on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Proof of one’s status as a veteran will be required, the post said.
Those looking to put a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving could see significantly higher prices than in years past, the Dayton Daily News recently reported.
Wholesale prices for frozen turkeys average $1.23 per pound this year, up 14% from $1.07 in 2020 and a staggering 37% from 89 cents a pound in 2019, according to a World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates projection. Prices are closer now to what they were in 2016 when they averaged $1.17 per pound.
