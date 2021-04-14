Dayton’s mayor got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what she says about the pause

The mayor said the stoppage is in an overabundance of caution, and she believes everyone should still get vaccinated. She said she had no symptoms after getting the vaccine and was even able to go to work the next day.

“I feel completely fine and relieved and really glad that I got the Johnson & Johnson because it was one and done, and I hope it comes back,” she said. “You’re talking about millions of vaccines put out and I think six people – this is an incredible overabundance of caution.”